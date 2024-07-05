Jennifer Lopez celebrates US Independence Day without Ben Affleck and kids

Jennifer Lopez celebrated US Independence Day in New York with friends, away from her husband Ben Affleck and their children. After recently returning from a European trip, the 54-year-old singer and actress was seen shopping for plants in the Hamptons with her manager, according to a magazine.

Jennifer was spotted wearing her wedding ring and carrying the same woven Dior tote bag she had during her recent Italian boat trip. Meanwhile, her husband Ben Affleck, 51, was seen dining in Los Angeles with two of his children on July 3, as reported by the a media publication. He also wore his wedding ring.

Ben has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Jennifer has 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.