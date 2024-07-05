Popular theatre artiste Preetam Koilpillai is back as the lead actor in Primetime with The Murthys!

How has the experience with Primetime with The Murthys been?

The experience has been absolutely great. I’ve always maintained that with every production, whether it’s theatre or film, the people you work with are really what makes the experience special. My fellow cast members on the show — we’ve pretty much become like a real family. Everybody was so supportive of each other, so kind. We’ve all become good friends now. That’s one of the biggest things that made this experience special for me. This was also a first because I’ve never played a principal character in a show before. I’m very grateful for that opportunity. I had a lot of fun on set. It was brilliant for me that we were shooting in English. It made things really comfortable for me. There was this opportunity to get into a little improv and have a little fun on set and that’s what made it even better.