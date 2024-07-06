Zeenat Aman reflects on her youth in schoolgirl attire

Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman recently shared a nostalgic post on Instagram, reflecting on her school days by posting a picture of herself dressed as a "70+ schoolgirl." In the photo, Zeenat is seen in a long black cotton dress paired with a white full-sleeve shirt, sunglasses, black socks, and Mary Jane heels.

In her caption, Zeenat shared an anecdote about her childhood, writing, “A friend of mine likes to joke that a wonderful childhood only sets you up for disappointment later in life. They’re being silly, of course, but there is a grain of truth in the statement. If those early years are filled with love, insulated from cruelty, and soaked in camaraderie, the inevitable realities of adulthood can come as a shock!”

Despite the many decades that have passed since her school days, Zeenat mentioned that the memories remain vivid. “Don’t we all know someone who was the very best version of themselves in school, and then struggled uncharacteristically later on? I am separated from my schooldays by so many decades, but the memories remain sublime.”

She fondly recalled playing hockey, picking strawberries, and being called to the parlour. “Playing hockey on tableland (I was usually the goalie), strawberry-picking field trips to Mahabaleshwar, clandestine midnight feasts in our dorm, the thrill of being called to the ‘parlour’ because I had a visitor (usually mummy and uncle Heinz, laden with tuck)… there must have been squabbles and gossip too, but truth be told I can’t remember a single slight from those years.”