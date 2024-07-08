Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray become parents, Ananya Panday welcomes her ‘beautiful baby boy nephew’

Internet personality Alanna Panday, who is also the cousin of actor Ananya Panday, has given birth to a baby boy. She and her husband, Ivor McCray, shared the news on their Instagram accounts, while also revealing their baby's face.
In the video posted by Alanna and Ivor, initially, Ivor appears and sits on a bed. He calls out to Alanna and she walks in with their baby boy cradled in her arms. They gaze at the baby and then at each other before sharing a kiss.
The new parents colour coordinated their outfits in ice blue. While Ivor wore a light blue T-shirt and jeans, Alanna sported a shiny blue skirt. Their newborn was also dressed in blue. The caption read, "Our little angel is here."
Ananya shared the video on her Instagram Stories. She wrote along with it, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here (all-blue emojis).” Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap commented, “oh my god!!!! congratulations you guys (nazar and blue heart emojis).”
Alanna married her longtime boyfriend Ivor in a dreamy ceremony in Mumbai last year. In February this year, the couple announced their pregnancy by sharing a video. “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you,” the caption read.
On the work front, Alanna is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming series, The Tribe on Amazon Prime Video. The show also stars Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi and Hardik Zaveri.