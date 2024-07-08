Ambani Wedding Updates: Radhika Merchant stuns in traditional attire for graha shanti puja

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant started their journey with a roka ceremony in 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. The next year, they held their gol dhana ceremony, symbolising Radhika's formal welcome into the Ambani family. In 2024, they concluded their celebrations with two lavish pre-wedding events, attended by celebrities and loved ones.

The initial pre-wedding festivity took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, attracting global dignitaries such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Esteemed artists delivered captivating performances, with Rihanna being one of the notable performers.

For their extensive guest list of 1200 people, the Ambanis organised another magnificent pre-wedding event on a luxurious European cruise. The celebration included themed parties and memorable performances by international stars like Katy Perry, Pitbull, and the Backstreet Boys, creating an atmosphere of unmatched glamour and excitement.

The wedding is set to take place on July 12.