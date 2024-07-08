Kalki 2898 AD: Mrunal Thakur praises Big B, calls him ‘Shahenshah’, Kamal Haasan ‘incredible’

Actress Mrunal Thakur has heaped praise on the team behind Kalki 2898 AD. The actress lauded megastar Amitabh Bachchan as a true "Shahenshah", described Kamal Haasan as "incredible", and expressed admiration for Deepika Padukone’s presence on screen.

Mrunal, who made a special appearance in the film, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, including the film’s poster and scenes from the dubbing session.

In her caption, she wrote: “WHAT A FILM !!! Absolutely blown away by the visuals of #Kalki2898AD. The entire team has done a stellar job on this film!! From the cast to the sets, to the music, to the VFX, the costumes - everything is just so well done!”

The actress particularly praised filmmaker Nag Ashwin for his visionary direction. “@nag_ashwin Garu hats off to you for your vision and for bringing this masterpiece to life,” she expressed.

Mrunal went on to praise Amitabh Bachchan’s performance as Ashwathama. “@amitabhbachchan Sir you truly are the Shahenshah!!! Your performance as Ashwathama is just phenomenal, I'm still in awe with how you commanded each scene!!!” she added.