Mira Rajput celebrates her ninth wedding anniversary with Shahid Kapoor, sends him heartfelt wishes

Captioning the video as, "You're the one I…❤️❤️❤️ Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor", she quite beautifully showcased their love to their fans. The song You're Still the One added a perfect touch to the video montage played in the background. Shahid also posted a gray-scale picture of the two on his Instagram, captioning it, "My happy place." Neetu Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Sonam Kapoor and numerous others congratulated them on their special day.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage and were introduced to each other through their families before marrying in a traditional ceremony in 2015. They had their first child, Misha, in 2016, and Zain, their second in 2018. The two has been one of the most rock-solid and power couples in Bollywood today.

Featuring in the upcoming action thriller film Deva, Shahid announced the release date of the same on 11 October 2024. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will feature Pooja Hedge in the starring role.