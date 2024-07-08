Mira Rajput celebrates her ninth wedding anniversary with Shahid Kapoor, sends him heartfelt wishes

Mira Rajput, on their 9th wedding anniversary, shares a cute video featuring herself and her husband, Shahid Kapoor, leaving the internet awestruck. Mira, through her social media handle, shared a montage where a collection of photos is highlighted, portraying their beautiful time spent together.
Mira expressed her love with the touching video compilation of their wedding pictures, vacation snapshots, and joyful moments they've shared over the years by posting on her Instagram feed. In one of the snapshots, the couple holding the kids was seen relaxing by the waters amidst nature. This quite beautifully portrayed their cute, happy life. Furthermore, in another video, Mira comfortably rested her head on Shahid's shoulder while they saw something on the phone together.
Captioning the video as, "You're the one I…❤️❤️❤️ Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor", she quite beautifully showcased their love to their fans. The song You're Still the One added a perfect touch to the video montage played in the background. Shahid also posted a gray-scale picture of the two on his Instagram, captioning it, "My happy place." Neetu Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Sonam Kapoor and numerous others congratulated them on their special day.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage and were introduced to each other through their families before marrying in a traditional ceremony in 2015. They had their first child, Misha, in 2016, and Zain, their second in 2018. The two has been one of the most rock-solid and power couples in Bollywood today.
Featuring in the upcoming action thriller film Deva, Shahid announced the release date of the same on 11 October 2024. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will feature Pooja Hedge in the starring role.