Actor Lakshya Kochhar on life after the web series, Industry

Yes, I did, I think we all have faced it on some level. But I knew the rule of the game, so, instead of cribbing, I worked my way around it. It’s okay if someone belongs to a filmi family and gets a good start but they should have the legs to run this race and the talent to survive. Ultimate if they don’t have it in them, the audience will tell them that. Talent gets recognised, sooner or later, so, being consistent and diligent is very important.