Actor Lakshya Kochhar on life after the web series, Industry
After a poised and nuanced act in the series Industry that’s streaming on amazon miniTV, actor Lakshya Kochhar is slowly getting more than a toehold in the big bad world of Bollywood. In this chat with Indulge, the actor takes us through how he prepared for the role and how he is navigating the world of acting.
Tell us about your role in Industry and how you prepared for it?
I am playing a star kid who belongs to the industry and is an insider who has seen this world growing up. His father is a producer and becoming an actor and delivering a few successful projects was easy for him. But a little later into his career, this guy wanted to grow as an artiste and do meaningful role and get appreciated by the audience. So, he started a journey towards his goal along with a struggling writer and the series captures all the lows and highs of it.
How close do you feel Industry has stuck to reality?
It’s absolutely real and personal and showcases the journeys of writers, and actors and how they come of age and become more mature and covers a lot of yet uncovered topics of the film industry and is real as it can get.
Did you too face the brunt of nepotism as an outsider?
Yes, I did, I think we all have faced it on some level. But I knew the rule of the game, so, instead of cribbing, I worked my way around it. It’s okay if someone belongs to a filmi family and gets a good start but they should have the legs to run this race and the talent to survive. Ultimate if they don’t have it in them, the audience will tell them that. Talent gets recognised, sooner or later, so, being consistent and diligent is very important.
What are the parameters for you to choose a role?
At this point, any role that’s interesting, has a complete graph, and challenges me to do something new. The character should be doing something in story to take it forward.
How do you develop yourself as an actor?
We keep training and growing more as we live our lives. The experiences, travels, everything add up to enrich our performances as artistes and it gets even better with some training. You have to keep evolving. The subject you are dealing with is life and it’s infinite, you can never master it but keep learning, absorbing and observing.
Your upcoming projects?
I have done a small yet meaningful cameo in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi. Other than that I am starting a new project next month and another one in October.