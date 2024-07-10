Here's why Deepika Padukone finds spending time in nature therapeutic

Actress and soon-to-be mother Deepika Padukone shared that she posts pictures of the sky, flowers, or the ocean because she finds spending time outdoors and in nature relaxing and therapeutic.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of the bright blue sky and flowers.

She wrote, “It's Self-Care Month! But why celebrate 'Self-Care Month' when you can practice simple acts of Self-Care every day? I know a lot of you often look at my feed and go 'Here we go again! Another picture of the Sky...or Flowers...or the Ocean! But the truth is, that I find spending time outdoors and in nature truly relaxing and therapeutic. However, for most of us, finding those spaces may not be the most convenient, accessible, or may not even exist!”

Take a look at the post: