A journey through 12 years of Vicky Kaushal’s cinematic brilliance

As Vicky Kaushal marks 12 years in the film industry, he’s at his peak. From intense dramas to light-hearted rom-coms, Vicky has done a wide array of genres, consistently delivering performances that leave a lasting impact. He will be seen next in Bad Newz starring alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He took to Instagram clocking his 12 years in the industry with a picture from his audition for Masaan. Here, we revisit five of his most memorable roles.