A journey through 12 years of Vicky Kaushal’s cinematic brilliance

As Vicky Kaushal marks 12 years in the film industry, he’s at his peak. From intense dramas to light-hearted rom-coms, Vicky has done a wide array of genres, consistently delivering performances that leave a lasting impact. He will be seen next in Bad Newz starring alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He took to Instagram clocking his 12 years in the industry with a picture from his audition for Masaan. Here, we revisit five of his most memorable roles.
Masaan (2015)
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan was Vicky's breakthrough film, where he portrayed the character of Deepak Kumar, a young man from the Dom community in Varanasi. Vicky's performance was raw and poignant, capturing the emotional turmoil of a young man in love with an upper caste girl, grappling with societal pressures and personal loss. His ability to convey deep sorrow with subtlety and restraint won him critical acclaim and established him as a promising new talent in Bollywood.
Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)
In Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaushal, who made his acting debut as a naive and innocent boy in Masaan in 2015, played a psychopathic druggie cop named Raghavan. Opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui's chilling portrayal of a serial killer, Vicky held his own, depicting a character spiraling into a moral abyss. His intense performance, with a blend of vulnerability and volatility, was a stark departure from his earlier work, proving his versatility and commitment to complex roles.
Raazi (2018)
In Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi, Vicky played the supportive husband, Iqbal Syed, to Alia Bhatt's undercover spy. His performance was understated yet powerful, balancing out the role of a dutiful son and a loving husband caught in the crossfire of espionage and patriotism. Vicky's ability to bring depth to a character that could have easily been overshadowed by the protagonist highlighted his skill in creating multi-dimensional performances.
Sanju (2018)
As Kamli, Sanjay Dutt's loyal friend in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, Vicky delivered a heartfelt performance that was somehow both humorous and deeply emotional. His portrayal of a steadfast friend who stood by Dutt through thick and thin brought in warmth and authenticity to the biopic. Vicky's chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was palpable, and his ability to infuse the character with such sincerity and charm made Kamli one of the most memorable aspects of the film.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
In Aditya Dhar's military action film, Vicky took on the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, delivering a performance that was both physically demanding and emotionally charged. His portrayal of a determined soldier leading a covert mission was met with widespread acclaim, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Vicky's rigorous preparation, including undergoing military training and transforming his physique, proved his dedication to authenticity.