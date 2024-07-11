Essaying mother roles and glam roles with equal chutzpah — we catch up with Tamannaah Bhatia to talk fitness, films and lots more!

We’re so glad you are being honest about it. Now shifting to your recent release, Aranmanai 4, where you’ve essayed the role of Selvi, a mother of two, like a pro — how do you manage to do both kind of roles — an ultra glam avatar in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer (2023) juxtaposed to this — what’s the secret?

I guess, I am channeling different facets of being a woman and I celebrate all of it, all of me. For me, when I’m playing a mother, I would do it with as much sincerity as I would do something which actually makes me celebrate my sensuality and makes me celebrate the fact that I am a woman or my beauty or my ability to be glamorous. I do feel like women are everything and all of these things and becoming an actress or being an artiste actually gives me the chance to explore every single one of these facets. I think, my goal has now become so much more about being authentic with whatever I’m choosing to do. Our country and every other country has so many young mothers. So, the idea of becoming a young working mother is not uncool. I think the problem was that 10-15 years ago, if you became a mother, you didn’t work and vice versa. Or if you were playing a mother’s role it meant you’re old or your career is over. But none of those ideologies are applicable anymore. People have moved on. People are exposed to world cinema and culture, so that change was inevitable. Also, I really believe that if you start looking at yourself differently, other people also will do too.