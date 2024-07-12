Kannada anchor-actress Aparna Vastarey passes away at 51

Aparna's illustrious career began in 1984 with her role in the film Masanada Hoovu, directed by Puttanna Kanagal. She quickly gained recognition for her talent, appearing in numerous films including Inspector Vikram with Shiva Rajkumar. Her performances left a lasting impression on the audiences, establishing her as a formidable actress in the Kannada film industry.

Transitioning to anchoring in the 1990s, Aparna became a beloved television personality, especially with her work on Chandana TV. Her versatility also shone through as a radio jockey and comedian, making her a well-known figure on the small screen. She starred in popular TV serials like Moodala Mane and Mukta, gaining a loyal following among viewers.

In addition to her television career, Aparna was a familiar voice to the people of Bengaluru, lending her voice to the recorded announcements for Bengaluru's Namma Metro since 2011. Her warm and engaging presence made her a cherished figure in Kannada households.