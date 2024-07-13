Mrunal Thakur attempts Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ hook steps

Kalki 2898 AD actress Mrunal Thakur shared a playful dance video recently, in which was seen grooving to Vicky Kaushal’s latest viral track Tauba Tauba. Praising the actor, she commented, “How good you are.”

Known for her role in the Telugu film, Sita Ramam, Mrunal posted the video on Instagram to her 12.6 million followers. The monochrome video, filmed in her vanity van, features her in a tank top and joggers.

In the clip, she tries to replicate Vicky’s signature dance moves from the song Tauba Tauba, but doesn’t quite nail them. The track, part of Vicky’s upcoming movie Bad Newz, is written and sung by Karan Aujla.

Mrunal captioned the post, “Vicky Kaushal nahi aaraha hain yaar... how good you are... Kusha Kapila been sikha de plz.” She referred to social media personality and actress Kusha Kapila, who had recently posted a reel on Instagram where she expertly performed Vicky’s hook steps from the song.

Kusha shared Mrunal’s post on her Stories section, writing: “Nailed it Mrunal Thakur... ekdum yehi hai.”

Bad Newz, also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, is a comedy that revolves around a one-in-a-billion situation inspired by true events. The film explores the comedic aspects of a rare pregnancy phenomenon known as 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation'.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie is presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Leo Media Collective. Producers include Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Bad Newz is set to release in theaters on July 19.

On the professional front, Mrunal recently made a cameo appearance in the Telugu science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Her upcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.