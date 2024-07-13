Neena Gupta shares glimpses from her French getaway

Neena Gupta, the beloved star, has recently taken to Instagram to share glimpses of her dreamy vacation in France with her husband, Vivek Mehra. The photos and videos she posted have left fans and followers swooning over the carefree and joyous vibes of her getaway.
In a recent video, Neena is seen standing on a chair and dancing joyfully at a restaurant. The caption read, “Once again at La Guerite, same friends, same fun – jealous na.” Her infectious energy and genuine happiness captured in the video have delighted her followers.
Another reel shows her dancing merrily with the legendary Gary Player, dressed in a chic blue dress with floral embroidery. Another highlight from her vacation is a picture she posted, where she is donning a beautiful red dress, accompanied by her girl friends, all looking radiant.
But this is not the first time Neena Gupta has expressed her love for La Guerite. Last year, her daughter, Indian designer, Masaba Gupta shared a video of her having a party at the same restaurant in France. In that video, Neena was seen dressed in a lovely green summer dress, dancing away merrily against a background of music and laughter. Masaba jokingly captioned the video: "While I trek to another shoot, Neenaji says, 'I'm living my life.'"
On the professional front, Neena Gupta continues to impress with her versatile roles. She was last seen in the much-acclaimed series Panchayat 3. Prior to this, she starred in Lust Stories 2 and shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye. She also delivered a memorable performance in Uunchai, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra.