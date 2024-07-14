Barbora Krejcikova clinches Wimbledon title in thrilling battle; know more about the Czech tennis player here

Barbora Krejcikova defied early season struggles and a first-round French Open exit to claim her maiden Wimbledon title in a thrilling three-set battle against Italy's Jasmine Paolini on July 13.

A decorated player already, Krejcikova boasts a career-high singles ranking of World No. 2 and a reign as the World No. 1 in doubles. However, this Wimbledon victory marks a new chapter in her illustrious career.

The 2021 French Open champion looked dominant in the first set, cruising past Paolini 6-2. Krejcikova, showcased her experience by breaking the Italian's serve twice. However, Paolini wasn't ready to give up without a fight. The Italian stormed back in the second set, breaking Krejcikova's serve twice to claim it 6-2 and force a decider.

The final set was a nail-biter, with both players holding serve until a crucial break at 4-3 went Krejcikova's way. Capitalizing on a double fault from Paolini, the Czech star seized control of the match. Though she faced match points of her own at 5-4, Krejcikova held her nerve, ultimately securing the victory with a powerful serve that Paolini couldn't handle.

“This is the best day of my life,” Krejcikova declared, still brimming with emotion after the win. “I was just telling myself to be brave even if it got to 5-all. It's such a great final and a great competition and I'm so happy to be enjoying this moment.”

Reflecting on her journey to victory, Krejcikova admitted, “Just two weeks ago I had a very tough first match winning 7-5 in the third set and I wasn't in good shape before that injured and didn't have a great beginning to the season now… it's unbelievable! I'm a Wimbledon winner!”

Paolini, despite the defeat, displayed graciousness in defeat, commending her opponent on a well-played match. “Hello everybody. You play such beautiful tennis Barbora. Congratulations to you and your team,” she stated.

This win solidifies Krejcikova's status as a tennis powerhouse. Having already achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2 and a World No. 1 ranking in doubles, she adds a Wimbledon singles title to her impressive list of accolades. This victory also marks her second Grand Slam title, further cementing her legacy as a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Krejcikova's dominance extends beyond singles. She is a seven-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, having achieved a career Super Slam partnering with compatriot Kateřina Siniaková. Her trophy cabinet also boasts three mixed doubles titles from the Australian Open and a gold medal in women's doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, again alongside Siniaková. She is one of only two active female players, alongside Venus Williams, to have won a Major in all three disciplines.