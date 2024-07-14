From Rajinikanth to MS Dhoni, stars set the dance floor on fire at Anant-Radhika wedding

The camaraderie extended beyond Bollywood. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu joined the circle with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara, adding a touch of South Indian charm to the festivities. Warm greetings were exchanged between Namrata and Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Sitaara, whose picture with Alia Bhatt as a five-year-old went viral, politely greeted the guests, a heartwarming symbol of the night's unifying spirit.

Isha Ambani, the epitome of grace, also took to the dance floor. Dressed in a simple red suit adorned with gold embroidery, she effortlessly kept pace with Bollywood’s finest, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Manushi Chhillar.