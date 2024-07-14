From Rajinikanth to MS Dhoni, stars set the dance floor on fire at Anant-Radhika wedding

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wasn’t just about opulence; it was a star-studded spectacle that saw Bollywood's biggest names come together to celebrate in style. From Shah Rukh Khan's legendary moves to heartwarming family moments, here’s a glimpse into the vibrant dance floor that stole the show.
A now-viral video captured the infectious energy of the night. As the opening strains of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya faded, the King of Romance himself took centre stage, effortlessly recreating the signature dance step from Dil Se. Cheers erupted as Vicky Kaushal, channelling his own viral hit Tauba Tauba from the upcoming film Bad News, joined the impromptu dance circle. Katrina Kaif smiled brightly, while Ranbir Kapoor threw himself into the joyous celebration.
The camaraderie extended beyond Bollywood. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu joined the circle with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara, adding a touch of South Indian charm to the festivities. Warm greetings were exchanged between Namrata and Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Sitaara, whose picture with Alia Bhatt as a five-year-old went viral, politely greeted the guests, a heartwarming symbol of the night's unifying spirit.
Isha Ambani, the epitome of grace, also took to the dance floor. Dressed in a simple red suit adorned with gold embroidery, she effortlessly kept pace with Bollywood’s finest, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Manushi Chhillar.
The guest list wasn't limited to the entertainment world. A surprise dance featuring FIFA President Gianni Infantino alongside Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh and Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya left the crowd in awe. Even Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev joined the revelry, sharing a joyful moment with Anant Ambani on the dance floor.
Hardik Pandya remained a constant fixture on the dance floor, his energy electrifying the atmosphere. Madhuri Dixit, the Bollywood queen, recreated the iconic steps to her hit song Choli Ke Peeche with other celebrity guests, sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy.
The highlight of the night, however, was the unforgettable moment when Anant Ambani himself hit the dance floor with legend Rajinikanth and Bollywood stalwarts Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. As the pulsating beats of Gallan Goodiyan filled the air, the baraat transformed into a spectacle of pure joy.
The wedding even managed to capture a rare glimpse of the ever-private MS Dhoni. A video of the legendary cricketer shaking a leg at the celebrations had gone viral, a testament to the infectious energy that permeated the night.
The Ambani wedding was more than just a union of two families; it was a celebration of Indian cinema, dance, and camaraderie. From Bollywood royalty to sporting legends, the night brought together a diverse group under the unifying power of music and merriment.