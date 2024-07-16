Big B hints at Abhishek Bachchan’s casting in SRK-starrer ‘King’

The doyen of Bollywood took to X today and quoted a tweet from a fan club of Abhishek. The tweet spoke about Abhishek’s side as an antagonist and shared that the actor will be seen in a negative role in King which also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

Big B wrote on X, “All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME (sic)”. Abhishek has worked with Shah Rukh in earlier films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006) and Happy New Year (2014). The most recent movie of Abhishek was Ghoomer (2023) which was directed by R Balki.

King is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year and might hit screens in 2025. The film marks Suhana’s second project after the streaming debacle of The Archies. The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar was panned universally by the critics and failed to appeal to the audience because of its bland theme and treatment.