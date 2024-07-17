Decoding Mira Kapoor's elegance at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

If any celeb wife rocked the fashion scene in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding gala, it has to be Mira Rajput Kapoor. The beautiful wife of Shahid Kapoor looked gorgeous on all the three days of the gala in well-chosen and well-styled ensembles from top designer houses including Anamika Khanna, Arpita Mehta and House of Kotwara.
Here's decoding Mira's look.
Mira Kapoor in House of Kotwara: Mira captivated looked exquisite in this ivory lehenga by House of Kotwara. Her ensemble featured a full-sleeve blouse adorned with delicate floral embroidery and shimmering sequins. The lehenga, showcasing the intricate amalgamation of chikankari, zardozi, and pearl embroidery quintessential to the label, had beaded embroidery and cascading floral patterns that flowed gracefully to the hem, highlighted by a broad silver border embellishment. Completing the look, Mira draped a matching dupatta, heavily embroidered, over her shoulder.
Mira Kapoor in Arpita Mehta: Mira dazzled at the sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a stunning Arpita Mehta ensemble. She wore a hand-embroidered lehenga featuring a half-sleeve blouse adorned with intricate golden embroidery, a short hem, and a deep plunging neckline. The blouse was perfectly complemented by a black lehenga with similar golden embroidery, patterned sequin work, and a minimal flare. Completing the look, Mira draped a matching dupatta, adding a touch of elegance to the exquisite outfit.
Mira Kapoor in Anamika Khanna: Radiating elegance, Mira Rajput turned heads at the lavish ceremony in an Anamika Khanna outfit that beautifully combined traditional grace with modern comfort. The ensemble, designed to resemble a draped sari, featured a blouse-like bodice attached to floor-length flared pants, accented with a dramatic pallu-like element. Bold motifs adorned the front, hem, and bodice, while heavy golden embroidery showcased the designer's mastery. Multi-coloured stones encrusted on the neckline and sleeves added a touch of intricate detail, perfectly reflecting Mira’s refined taste.