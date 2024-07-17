Decoding Mira Kapoor's elegance at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Mira Kapoor in House of Kotwara: Mira captivated looked exquisite in this ivory lehenga by House of Kotwara. Her ensemble featured a full-sleeve blouse adorned with delicate floral embroidery and shimmering sequins. The lehenga, showcasing the intricate amalgamation of chikankari, zardozi, and pearl embroidery quintessential to the label, had beaded embroidery and cascading floral patterns that flowed gracefully to the hem, highlighted by a broad silver border embellishment. Completing the look, Mira draped a matching dupatta, heavily embroidered, over her shoulder.