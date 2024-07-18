Actor Bhagyashree Limaye talks about her role in web series, Sisterhood
Actor Bhagyashree Limaye, who enthralled the audiences with her recent roles in the sleeper hit horror thriller Munjya, and popular Marathi show, Kande Pohe, is receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of Ann in the hit series, Sisterhood, streaming on Amazon MiniTV. The erstwhile software professional takes us through her role in this show which explores the intricate bonds of friendship and sisterhood. Excerpts:
You are getting great reviews for your portrayal of Ann. Tell us about the role and how you prepared for it.
Ann is a different yet confusing character. To people, she seems to be dumb but in reality, she’s confident. She’s the kind of person who feels that she failed in her exams because she lit two instead of four candles in front of Jesus the day before, and not because she didn’t study well. She is quite deluded and isn’t aware of the same. There’s one intelligent line of dialogue that Ann says in the series — “one can’t understand God with their limited brain” — and that got me hooked. Getting into the zone of a schoolgirl was challenging for me, but we had a lengthy workshop. The bond between us actresses also helped me to get into character easily.
How was it working in Munjya?
It was something that happened organically and smoothly because of the entire team. None of us ever thought of how the film would fare and it was as if we were on a long holiday to the scenic Konkan area.
Are you afraid of ghosts?
I am afraid of an eerie feeling. I am also afraid of dark rooms and staying alone in the house, I have three cats with me, so I am never quite alone even if I am.
What inspires you as an actor?
When I audition for a particular role I try to anticipate what the character would shape out to be. The journey excites me. I have always been fascinated by the thought of living many lives in one lifetime and what others do or think or how they lead their lives has always had me imagining. I always think about others’ perspectives and what they go through. I think that one aspect, apart from other factors pushed me to the path of acting.