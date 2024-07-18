Five iconic roles of birthday girl Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is marking her 42nd birthday today amidst a shower of heartfelt wishes from around the world. From Bollywood to Hollywood, she has captivated audiences with her talent, beauty and sheer dedication to her craft. As we celebrate her, let's take a closer look at Pee Cee’s top 5 on-screen performances that have defined her as one of the most respected and beloved actresses in the industry.
Priyanka's portrayal of Meghna Mathur, an aspiring model navigating the ruthless fashion industry, earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Her transformation from a small-town girl to a supermodel facing the highs and lows of fame was very compelling and nuanced.
In this film, Priyanka played the role of an autistic woman, Jhilmil Chatterjee, delivering a heartfelt and authentic performance that was very endearing and poignant. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor and her ability to convey deep emotions without many dialogues stood out.
This biographical sports drama saw the actress portraying the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom. Her dedication to the role, including intense physical training and learning boxing, resulted in a powerful performance that resonated with audiences and critics alike.
Priyanka gives a somber and multifaceted performance as Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, a woman who marries seven times, each of which ends tragically. Her ability to portray Susanna's dark side with such depth was widely praised, which earned her many awards.
Playing the role of Bajirao's first wife, Kashibai, Priyanka delivered a performance filled with grace, pain and strength. Her portrayal of a woman dealing with heartbreak and betrayal while maintaining her dignity was widely praised and earned her several awards.
Pee Cee's range and ability to immerse herself into diverse and challenging roles, makes her one of the most respected and versatile actresses in the industry. Priyanka is currently immersed in shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. She actively engages with her fans by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets, providing updates about her work and life. Occasionally, she is accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, during her shoots.