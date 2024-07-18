I never take reference from other films: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in ZEE5’s murder mystery Rautu Ka Raaz, where he played the role of a cop investigating a murder in a sleepy hill town. The film is directed by Anand Surapur, who had previously helmed The Fakir of Venice (2009).

Nawazuddin had known Anand for a long time, having worked with him on some music videos. So, when he was approached with the script of Rautu Ka Raaz, what struck Nawazuddin was the slowness embedded in it. “It was like a leisurely composed murder mystery set in a village where no crime has happened,” he says.

We speak to the acclaimed actor on bringing nuance to the police characters in his films, why he has lost hope in Bollywood and of course, Gangs of Wasseypur. Excerpts: