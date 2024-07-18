Sidharth Malhotra shares a throwback snap ft. David Beckham from last year

Actor Sidharth Malhotra delighted fans on Thursday by sharing a throwback picture featuring his wife and actor, Kiara Advani, and football legend David Beckham. The memorable moment was captured during the ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals last year.
Sidharth posted the selfie on Instagram, showing himself dressed in white, holding the camera while Kiara and Beckham smiled into the lens. In his caption, he wrote: "#ThrowbackThursday to the unforgettable 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals in Mumbai, where India claimed a thrilling win! Had an amazing time cheering alongside football legend @davidbeckham and my cheer partner, @kiaraaliaadvani!."
The couple also attended the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2024 in London, in early July. Describing the experience as surreal and special. Sidharth also shared a series of stylish pictures featuring him and Kiara at the event. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in 2023 in a beautiful ceremony held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
Sidharth recently aced it in the action thriller Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, co-starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.
Kiara, meanwhile, is gearing up for her role alongside Ram Charan in the political action thriller Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. Additionally, she is set to star in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War, directed by Siddharth Anand, which featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.
With such an exciting mix of personal milestones and professional achievements, Sidharth and Kiara continue to captivate their fans.