Supermodel Ujjwala Raut poses in 3 exclusive looks for Indulge as she explains what’s ailing the modelling industry here
She is India’ s first super - model and has walked the ramp for some of the biggest names in fashion including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Elie Saab, Emanuel Ungaro, Tom Ford, Roberto Cavalli, Diane von Furstenberg and Paul Smith. Ujjwala Raut is not just a global name in the world of model - ling, who has set the ramp on fire — she speaks her mind too — honestly and without a care.
As she contemplates creating something for those who want to make a mark in the world of fashion, Ujjwala, who currently hops, skips and jumps across the continents balancing her work and personal life, takes a day out of her busy schedule to shoot three exclusive looks for Indulge and chats with us about what’s ailing the modelling industry in India, why she gets annoyed when every other girl on the ramp is hailed as a ‘supermodel’ and the bond she shares with her daughter Ksha, who’s getting trained in Milan to also debut as a model soon.
What’s keeping you busy these days?
I just shot for a big designer in Delhi for his couture campaign and I would be off to Milan as my daughter Ksha just signed with an agency there, post which I would be off to New York for another job. I am also working on a project where I am able to pass on all this knowledge that I have inherited over the years from various parts of the world and from various people, to individuals who would like to be in my shoes or would want to know how to go about it.
Being India’s first supermodel, tell us what are the misconceptions around supermodels in India and what is the basic difference between a model and a supermodel?
We have no supermodels in India, there are only models and no one knows their names and what they do. A supermodel is someone who works in multiple countries and across all the fashion capitals including Milan, Paris, London, New York, Hamburg, Barcelona, Madrid, Tokyo and with the biggest names, has multiple global covers and contracts with global labels. It’s demeaning for somebody who has walked the walks and has a global body of work to be put in the same bracket with someone who has walked for only a couple of fashion weeks. I find it annoying that in India they label everyone a supermodel.
You have been walking the ramp across the globe for such a long time. How has the journey been, so far?
The journey has been incredible, just strutting down the runways around the world. I have very distinct memories — not just of working with Tom Ford, but also doing many shows for Emanuel Ungaro’s couture collections — where he would make me the bride and made every piece of couture on me, same goes with Chanel. When I look back at all these, I feel amazed how so many elements and people come together to create a single picture or show. I still remember doing shows for Givenchy with Ricardo Tisci. I still walk ramps and I still love it and I think I was destined for this industry
Any difference between ramp-walking for Indian designers then and now?
When we did shows in the late ’90s and early 2000s in India, it was much more interesting and we were free to do what we wanted to do. Every model on the runway had their own style of working and carrying the garment and nobody tried to be somebody else and had a unique presence. Now, I don’t know who is who and with multiple fashion weeks, it’s even more confusing.
What is ailing the Indian modelling industry? Why aren’t some great faces making a mark here? Has Bollywood’s presence on the ramp dampened the prospects of models here?
We don’t have supermodels here any - more because there’s not that kind of pay being quoted by model coordinators for such work. Nothing really works in favour of the models here, unfortunately. There were some stunning faces like Bhumika Arora, Pooja Mor and Nidhi Sunil that have become global faces, since it’s better than being overshadowed by Bollywood here. With poor pay, no fixed working hours and other such constraints, supermodels really don’t want to work in India any longer. Lack of professionalism and exploitation have really dimmed their prospects here.
What were the difficulties posed by motherhood when it came to getting back in shape?
I always had a high metabolism but pregnancy turns your body into a sponge. I was 26-27 when I got pregnant. Since my childhood, I have always eaten healthy and very rarely indulged in fast or fried foods. Our school was about 40 minutes away and we used to walk and run our way to and fro. All the sweets and snacks during festivities were made at home. My dad loves veggies, mum’s all for fish and we inherited those habits. I trained in yoga while pregnant because a few Brazilian model friends insisted I do. Being active and sticking to things I grew up eating have always helped me to stay in shape.
How do you deal with lows in life?
By not stopping anywhere and just keep going. I move on with time and never take anything personally. Getting thicker skin really helps.
Why didn’t you ever think of acting?
At 5 ft 10 inches I was really tall for Bollywood men in the ’90s and acting was never in my mind. I wanted to be a supermodel and it was a demanding profession. When you start doing well, you don’t think of changing profession. And neither did I. Also, I feel any talent should be properly compensated and alas, in Bollywood, we never had that mentality. I had a very strong career and a global presence and I didn’t want to give that up for anything else.
Your daughter is gearing up to be a model too?
My daughter Ksha loves fashion more than I do. I was thrown into it, she was born into it. She loves it and is now off to Milan, signed up under an agency that has started to build her modelling career already.
What kind of a bond do you share with her?
I was merely 26-27 when she was born and she thinks I’m just a friend and at times doesn’t realise I am her mom. I teach her about our culture and we communicate and bond over things. I am also strict but only when it comes to hygiene, food, schoolwork and homework.
Your fashion choices?
I love wearing everything, but in India, I do not wear sleeveless tops and step out because we grew up like that. I love simple and easy dresses and anything casual. I like blues and bright colours apart from white. I stay away from black, brown and greys since they comprise my winter colours. I love a salwar kameez, especially a Lucknawi Chikan. I am allergic to fake stuff. So, accessories can be a simple Cartier bracelet or simple earrings and chains.
Your wardrobe essentials?
Essential inners like a skin colour bra, G-strings and nipple covers, besides a makeup kit, a nail kit and a sewing kit.
Your favourite fashion designers?
I love designers Karl Lagerfeld, Emanuel Ungaro, Tom Ford — who are amazing men who created wonders for women. I love Wendell Rodricks too.
If you hadn’t been a model, what do you think you would have been?
A teacher or something in the line of commerce, since I was a first year student of commerce when modelling happened to me.
Lastly, your message for emerging models?
Be smart, aware and build a strong support system of family and friends around you. There are many people out there in the industry who would try to exploit you, so don’t blindly trust anybody. Also, don’t think this industry is for everybody — do have a backup plan.
CREDITS: Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Styling: Sancheeta Arekar / Wardrobe: Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Self-cntrd, Shriya Khanna / Jewellery: Isharya, Misho Designs / Hair and Makeup: Nikita Shah