Kate Hudson says she was overwhelmed with flirty messages from celebrities

Actress Kate Hudson revealed that when she took a break from relationships in her thirties, celebrities didn't hesitate to send her flirty messages. "It's a great way to meet people, and it makes your ego feel wonderful. Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton of DMs … I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it’s done," said Kate on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

The actress first discussed her celebrity admirers in May, as reported by a leading portal. On the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she explained, "I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore’. I have a great therapist who was like, ‘I can help you, but you have to do it'."

Kate believes that her break from dating led her to Danny Fujikawa, whom she began dating in December 2016. They welcomed their daughter Rani in 2018, and he proposed in 2021. "His values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person. I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone," she said.

The actress was previously married to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, and they share a son, Ryder. She also has a son, Bing, with former fiancé and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.