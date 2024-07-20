Saira Banu pens emotional tribute for Rajendra Kumar on his birth anniversary

Renowned actress Saira Banu has shared a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor on his birth anniversary. Known for her candid Instagram posts about her life and late husband Dilip Kumar, Saira expressed her deep affection for Rajendra Kumar, who was not only a co-star but also a cherished friend.
The actress reminisced about their on-screen collaborations in iconic films like Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Aman. She also highlighted their close personal bond, emphasizing Kumar's unwavering support and kindness towards her family.
In her Instagram post, Saira quoted a heartfelt message from Rajendra Kumar's biography, Jubilee Kumar: The Life and Times of a Superstar, where he expressed his wish for Saira to find a worthy life partner. The actress expressed gratitude for Rajendra Kumar's warm wishes and affection, which have made his memory even more precious.
Rajendra Kumar, popularly known as Jubilee Kumar, enjoyed immense success during the 1960s. His illustrious career spanned over four decades, featuring him in more than 80 films. He shared the screen with legendary actors like Sunil Dutt and Nargis in the iconic film Mother India, which marked India's first Oscar submission.
Saira's emotional tribute has once again showcased her deep connections with the golden era of Indian cinema and the lasting impact of her contemporaries.