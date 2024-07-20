Siddhant Chaturvedi turns painter as he captures nature on his canvas during vacay

He is popularly known for portraying street rapper MC Sher in the critically acclaimed musical drama, Gully Boy, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film, which also starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received ,such acclaim across-the-board.

Siddhant began his acting career in 2016 with the sitcom Life Sahi Hai, about four male roommates. He gained more recognition in 2017, playing teenage cricketer Prashant Kanaujia in the web series, Inside Edge, inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL). The series also starred Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, and Sayani Gupta.