Siddhant Chaturvedi turns painter as he captures nature on his canvas during vacay

Currently enjoying a holiday in Leh-Ladakh, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared stunning photos of himself painting on a canvas, the scenic beauty of nature.
The Gully Boy star showcased his painting proces on Instagram. In these photos, Siddhant is seen in a black T-shirt and matching joggers, seated in a pastoral setting, creating a beautiful masterpiece on canvas. His artwork depicts a Lord Buddha idol sitting atop a structure — amidst mountains, trees, and a sky.
He captioned the post: “Aaj Duggal sahab painter hain (Today, Duggal sahab is a painter) ,” which has received likes from celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana. His Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Gourav Adarsh commented, “Dugggal Saaaab auction kar do (Duggal sahab sell this in an auction).” Siddhant humorously replied, “Woh toh tumhari portrait karunga ek din (I'll sell one of yours one day).”
He is popularly known for portraying street rapper MC Sher in the critically acclaimed musical drama, Gully Boy, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film, which also starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received ,such acclaim across-the-board.
Siddhant began his acting career in 2016 with the sitcom Life Sahi Hai, about four male roommates. He gained more recognition in 2017, playing teenage cricketer Prashant Kanaujia in the web series, Inside Edge, inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL). The series also starred Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, and Sayani Gupta.
Fans were quick to praise his talent, with one commenting, “This guy is a CA, an actor, now a painter too? He is Sharmaji ka beta (Sharma ji's son).” Another user added, “The art and the artist.”
Siddhant has also appeared in films such as Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, and Phone Bhoot' Recently, he starred in the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh and written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, also stars Ananya Panday and Gourav Adarsh.
His line-up of upcoming projects are quite exciting, including Yudhra and Dhadak 2