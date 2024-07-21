Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki passes away aged 35 after being elocuted onstage

Brazilian rock musician Ayres Sasaki passed away on July 13 during a live performance in Salinopolis Para, Brazil. Local media reports indicate that the 35-year-old singer was electrocuted after embracing a wet concertgoer who had come onstage.

The incident occurred at the Solar Hotel, where hotel management released a statement on July 14 confirming cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Ayres' aunt, Rita Matos, who witnessed the concert, told local media, “We're still piecing things together. The show's schedule was changed, and we're contacting those who were with him to understand the full picture.”

Ayres is survived by his wife Mariana, who said on social media, “Thank you for the messages of love and prayers during this difficult time. I will respond to each one as I'm able."

This tragedy follows the 2023 on-stage death of Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique, who collapsed at a private event at the age of 30. Henrique was rushed to a nearby clinic but pronounced dead.