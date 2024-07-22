Bhumi Pednekar embraces eco-friendly habits inspired by her mother

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, renowned for her environmental advocacy, recently shared a heartwarming video showcasing her commitment to sustainability, inspired by her mother. The actress, who turned 35 on July 18, posted a video on Monday of herself arranging flowers she received for her birthday. She humorously noted that she’s becoming more like her mother.
Dressed in a chic blue and yellow co-ord set, Bhumi shared a reel on Instagram with the caption: “Rearranging flowers I received on my bday.” The caption read: “I’m turning into my Maa... I’ve seen her reuse, recycle, and upcycle things since we were kids. Doing the same now because why waste these beauties?”
In the comments, a curious fan asked, “What do you do with them after they get dried?” Bhumi replied, “Put them in my compost bin.”
Actress Gulfam Khan praised Bhumi’s efforts, commenting, “Big task... Too big shoes to fill,” to which Bhumi humorously agreed, saying, “I agree, Gulu.”
Before her successful acting career, Bhumi worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. She made a notable debut in 2015 with the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha, playing an overweight bride.
Since then, Bhumi has featured in numerous hit films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, Badhaai Do, Lust Stories, Durgamati, Raksha Bandhan, Thank You for Coming, Bheed, and The Lady Killer.
Bhumi’s most recent appearance was in the crime thriller Bhakshak, which revolves around the Muzaffarpur shelter case. The film, directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Looking ahead, Bhumi is set to star in the upcoming project Daldal, generating much anticipation among her fans.