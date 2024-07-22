Bhumi Pednekar embraces eco-friendly habits inspired by her mother

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, renowned for her environmental advocacy, recently shared a heartwarming video showcasing her commitment to sustainability, inspired by her mother. The actress, who turned 35 on July 18, posted a video on Monday of herself arranging flowers she received for her birthday. She humorously noted that she’s becoming more like her mother.

Dressed in a chic blue and yellow co-ord set, Bhumi shared a reel on Instagram with the caption: “Rearranging flowers I received on my bday.” The caption read: “I’m turning into my Maa... I’ve seen her reuse, recycle, and upcycle things since we were kids. Doing the same now because why waste these beauties?”

In the comments, a curious fan asked, “What do you do with them after they get dried?” Bhumi replied, “Put them in my compost bin.”

Actress Gulfam Khan praised Bhumi’s efforts, commenting, “Big task... Too big shoes to fill,” to which Bhumi humorously agreed, saying, “I agree, Gulu.”