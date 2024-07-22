'Brinda' trailer out: Trisha plays a cop fighting internal conflicts

The music for the series is composed by Shakthikanth Karthik, with Avinash Kolla serving as the production designer, Dinesh K Babu handling cinematography and Anwar Ali as the editor. The series promises to deliver an enthralling viewing experience by expertly weaving together elements of drama, crime and mystery.

Produced by Adding Advertising LLP, Brinda is set to premiere on Sony LIV on August 2 and will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Hindi.

In addition to Brinda, Trisha, who was last seen in Leo, has several other projects lined up including Vidaa Muyarchi, Ram, Identity and Thug Life. Vidaa Muyarchi, which also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31.