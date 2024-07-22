Celebrating birthday boy Armaan Malik: A look at his top seven songs

The singer's voice continues to touch hearts
Image Credits: Instagram

Today marks the 29th birthday of Armaan Malik, one of the most beloved voices in India. Over the years, Armaan has awed audiences with his soulful voice. To celebrate his special day, let’s take a look at seven of his top songs that we love!

Jab Tak (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story)

One of Armaan’s most cherished songs, Jab Tak from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story perfectly captures the essence of pure, unspoken love. 

Besabriyaan (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Another gem from the same movie, Besabriyaan, is a song that doesn’t fail to motivate us listeners to pursue our dreams. 

Pehla Pyaar (Kabir Singh)

Pehla Pyaar from Kabir Singh is a beautiful ballad, with the innocence and intensity of first love. Malik’s voice perfectly captures the feelings of young love, making it a favourite among fans.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon is a standalone single that tells a love story through its lyrics and the music video. Armaan’s heartfelt delivery makes this song a timeless piece of unrequited love.

Tere Mere (Chef)

In Tere Mere from Chef, the song beautifully portrays the emotions of longing and love, and Armaan’s expressive voice adds on to it.

Naina (Khoobsurat)

Naina from Khoobsurat is a romantic track that gives us the hope of finding our own Disney story with a Prince Charming!

Wajah Tum Ho (Hate Story 3)

Wajah Tum Ho from Hate Story 3 is a passionate and intense love song, which proves Armaan’s versatility as a singer.

