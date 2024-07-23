Jessica Alba endorses more sleep for women, cites new research

Actress Jessica Alba, who is known for her roles in Entourage, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Never Been Kissed, is advocating for more sleep for women, citing new research.

The actress recently shared a study on her Instagram stories, highlighting the need for women to get more sleep for their bodies to function at their full potential.

According to the study, women need an additional 20 minutes of sleep because their brains are constantly engaged in decision-making, planning, and other “invisible labour.”

However, the Sleep Foundation reports that nearly half of all women get less than the recommended seven hours of sleep per night due to stress, hormonal changes, caregiving responsibilities and more.