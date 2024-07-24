Bollywood actors who changed overnight for their screen roles!

Many have commended Amitabh Bachchan’s acting skills in Paa thus, illustrating the kind of voice, looks and even movement that Auro had. It is crucial to mention that this film is rather unlike some other movies of this unique and charming character. The extensive prosthetic makeup done makes Amitabh resemble Auro very closely; the actor looks like a different person, which is one of the movie’s plus points.

Very recently, Big B has yet again proven his commitment in portrayal of his role by playing Ashwatthama in the newly released, Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a warrior who has been alive from more than 3000 years. The way he has modulated his voice and changed his appearance makes his look perfect.