Bollywood actors who changed overnight for their screen roles!

On the silver screen, actors are known to do the most incredible things to depict their roles later and this mostly includes the best of their acting skills and surprises like transformations of their, hair and all of those sorts. We bring to you 13 B-town actors who went through incredible look altercations for their films.
Many have commended Amitabh Bachchan’s acting skills in Paa thus, illustrating the kind of voice, looks and even movement that Auro had. It is crucial to mention that this film is rather unlike some other movies of this unique and charming character. The extensive prosthetic makeup done makes Amitabh resemble Auro very closely; the actor looks like a different person, which is one of the movie’s plus points.
Very recently, Big B has yet again proven his commitment in portrayal of his role by playing Ashwatthama in the newly released, Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a warrior who has been alive from more than 3000 years. The way he has modulated his voice and changed his appearance makes his look perfect.
The King of Bollywood known for his charm and dedication, loves taking up challenging roles. One such film was Fan where he plays the roles of a 24-year-old maniac fan named Gaurav Chaddha as well as of superstar, Aryan Khanna. Playing two different roles at the same time can be very difficult but SRK aces it with ease. To make sure there is a genuine Delhi touch to his character Gaurav Chaddha, he practiced the accent repeatedly to make it perfect. To make his character look like a 24-year-old, he went through a heavy prosthetic makeup daily.
Kamal Hasan has left a remarkable impression on the film industry. He is known for his versatility and hard work, his unrecognisable look in the recently-released movie Indian 2, is one among them. The director roped in Kamal who portrayed the role of vigilante Senapathy and for this, Kamal had to get himself alternatively prosthetic make over to himself look aged. It was a change that required as much attention to the wardrobe as to the features of the face, to the gestures of the body and ensuring the character remained the same from the previous interpretation but bear the lines of aging. Yet again, he exhibited to the world that as an actor, there could be no other better than Kamal.
Deepika Padukone played a bold role in the film Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar. The look of the actress in the film is, took almost three to fours every day for the makeup to be perfect. Even more time was required to wash and remove the makeup. The actress had the patience for getting into the look and out of it every day, as well as sitting through the makeup on a daily basis. Playing the role of an acid attack survivor is no joke and making that role perfect, showed the actress' dedication in the portrayal.
The makeover that Parul Gulati has gone through for her film Silence 2 will leave you speechless. One, who is more associated with glam, glamour and vibrancy, Parul sported a completely different avatar to essay the role of a long-haired and bearded man as a serial killer. She shed her known image totally and adopted a no-frills somber look — she endured hours of makeup and prosthetics to sport the emaciated look of the character. The actress' performance became incredibly famous; she has played the role with such authenticity that makes her transformation one of the most talked-about.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the most versatile actors in the industry and is known for taking up challenging roles. His unrecognisable look from Haddi had made everyone curious. In saree and heavy jewellery, Nawazuddin went through a drastic transformation for the role. Playing the role of a transgender breaks all stereotypes yet facing many challenges. It used to take three hours for Nawazuddin Siddiqui to get the makeover, shows his commitment towards acing the role.
Akshay Kumar's look in Robot 2. 0 had to be one of the most extravagant looks ever seen in Bollywood. Regarding the opinions of spectators, it is necessary to note that Dr Richard the scientist transforms into a muscular bird that is aggressive in contrast. Akshay Kumar spent a huge amount of time for transformation which includes the prosthetic and special effects makeup. It was not changing the external look but it demanded change in the mannerisms and behaviour to make this portrayal really and sincerely creepy to remember. That steel macho look, made possible with the help of Akshay’s sincerity, has helped in creating new standards for physical transformations on the Indian screen.
One of the prominent features associated with Rajkummar Rao is his method acting. His transformation in the movie Raabta proved a point. He had to play the role of a 324-year-old man for which he underwent rigorous sessions of makeup, sometimes even longer than five hours. He was completely transformed with heavy prosthetics to show his aging, which made him totally unrecognisable. His act, complemented by this brilliant transformation, brought depth into the storyline and was equally appreciated by critics and viewers.
Gulshan Devaiah has never been a stranger to tough roles, but his portrayal of the character 'Alpha' in Ghost Stories for Netflix was something that was quite unexpected. He portrayed this monstrous figure in this horror compilation; and one would never recognise Gulshan for him because of the makeup done on him. He was also very charming until he put on this horrifying mask which added an eerie touch to the dance. Their bizarre begging was so real that it put the viewers into shock and contributed to the eeriness that characterised the segment.
Everyone was taken by surprise as Lara Dutta pulled off the only Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi look so well in Bell Bottom. Indira Gandhi was perfectly portrayed in terms of make up, prosthetics, hair style. The convincing transformation received Lara much appreciation from the public and the critics, which certainly provided another level of realism to the highly acclaimed performance in the movie.
Sobhita Dhulipala does absolute justice to her character of Neha, a pregnant woman with an eccentric personality in Anurag Kashyap’s Ghost Stories 2. Not only she pulls of raven like character with prosthetics perfectly but the invisible transformation she goes through is outstanding as the character she plays. This type of portrayal presents the movie in the best way, making customers feel chilly after watching it.
Sharvari Wagh, who made her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, had recently undergone a remarkable transformation for her latest role in the comedy horror film, Munjya. The Munjya you see in the film is a pure work of VFX, so when Sharvari gets possessed by Munjya, the whole idea is keeping the growls real, the face real, and the dialogues in tandem with how the Munjya speaks. This transformation took her around five hours to achieve the exact look everyday, showcases Sharvari's dedication and versatility as an actress.
Hrithik Roshan, known to impress his audience with his spectacular moves and action scenes, had audiences glued to the screens for Dhoom 2 and his transformations in the film. From taking the look of a whitewashed statue to impersonating Queen Elizabeth II, to an old housekeeping staff and more, he played every part to perfection. This shows how talented Hrithik Roshan is and how he can play any kind of role with ease.
(Written by Simran Tripathy)