Mansi Multani shares her experience working with Rajat Kapoor on 'Kadakh'

Mansi Multani, known for her roles in Pari, Ganapath, The Big Fat City, Time Out, Hum Tum And Them, and Piya Behrupiya, recently shared her experience working with Rajat Kapoor on the film Kadakh. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, Kadakh is set to release on Open Theatre on July 26.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Rajat Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, Shruti Seth, Kalki Koechlin, Chandrachoor Rai, Cyrus Sahukar, Tara Sharma Saluja, Palomi Ghosh, Manoj Pahwa, Sagar Deshmukh, and Nupur Asthana.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani expressed, "This was my first film with Rajat. Having worked with him in theatre for many years, I was pleasantly surprised to find that his film set mirrored his stage process. It was utterly collaborative and fun. We would rehearse and block the scenes together before shooting them, which kept the energy in the room connected and cohesive. Overall, it was beautifully organic, fluid, and full of comfort and ease. His ability to create such an environment makes him an incredible captain."

Speaking about her co-stars, Multani remarked, "The entire ensemble was a treat to work with. I had the fortune of doing stage work with many of them before, which brought a sense of friendship and camaraderie to the set. When there is such comfort and trust, work flows beautifully because everyone's energies and individual expertise make the environment even more creative and invigorating."

When asked what drew her to the role and her experience playing the character, she shared, "There is an innocence to Malti that completely drew me in. She's a loyalist. The journey her character takes as the truth unfolds solidified my interest even further. It’s been a truly special experience that I will forever hold close, both as an actor and as a person."

From a viewer's perspective, Multani highlighted what makes Kadakh appealing, stating, "It's a tight, dark comedy that takes place over one night. The ensemble brings so much life to the mystery within the film. Each element of the story and all its parts make it a super interesting, quirky, and mad watch."