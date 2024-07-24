Prakash Raj's theatre hub Nirdigantha celebrates one year!

Established by acclaimed actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj, Nirdigantha is a a theatre incubator located near Srirangapatna beside the Lokapavani river. The centre was created with the sole purpose of empowering budding artists and providing them with new opportunities to showcase their talent in the art. This safe space for theatre artists recently celebrated its first anniversary!

During this past year, Nirdigantha has emerged as a dynamic space for artistic talent and theatrical exploration. Through their various workshops, performances and collaborations, the centre has supported a number of artists, allowing them to work on their their craft and gain visibility.