Sara Ali Khan enjoys a peaceful Kashmir getaway, shares stunning pics

Bollywood's rising star, Sara Ali Khan, is currently soaking in the beauty and culture of Kashmir. Fresh off the heels of her acclaimed performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan, the actress is taking a well-deserved break while exploring the picturesque region.
The talented star recently shared glimpses of her Kashmir adventure on Instagram, offering fans a sneak peek into her idyllic getaway.
In the post, Sara looked effortlessly chic in a green ensemble as she posed against the stunning backdrop of a serene lake. The actress's radiant smile and the breathtaking scenery combined to create a picture-perfect moment.
On the professional front, Sara has an exciting lineup of projects. She is set to share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, and other renowned actors in Anurag Basu's upcoming film, Metro... In Dino. Additionally, she will be part of the high-octane action drama Sky Force, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The film is inspired by India's historic victory in the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War.