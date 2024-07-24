Sara Ali Khan enjoys a peaceful Kashmir getaway, shares stunning pics

Bollywood's rising star, Sara Ali Khan, is currently soaking in the beauty and culture of Kashmir. Fresh off the heels of her acclaimed performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan, the actress is taking a well-deserved break while exploring the picturesque region.

The talented star recently shared glimpses of her Kashmir adventure on Instagram, offering fans a sneak peek into her idyllic getaway.

In the post, Sara looked effortlessly chic in a green ensemble as she posed against the stunning backdrop of a serene lake. The actress's radiant smile and the breathtaking scenery combined to create a picture-perfect moment.