Actress Pranitha Subhash announces second pregnancy in stylish Instagram post

Pranitha and businessman Nitin Raju tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 30, 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in June 2022.

Recently appearing in the Kannada romantic comedy-drama Ramana Avatara, directed by Vikas and Vinay Pampathi, Pranitha Subhash made her mark in cinema with her debut in the 2010 Kannada film Porki. Her career highlights include the critically acclaimed Bheema Theeradalli (2012) and collaborations with stars like Siddharth, Mahesh Babu and a notable appearance with Ayushmann Khurrana in the song Chan Kitthan.

Pranitha has acted in a number of films, including Saguni, Whistle, Attarintiki Daredi, Brahmotsavam and Bhuj: The Pride of India to name a few.