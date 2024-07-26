Akshay, Anupam, Rakul and more salute our soldiers on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Rakul Preet Singh on Friday paid tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the country's honour.

Taking to X, Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar wrote, "On this occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, salute to the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. Stories of their valour will be repeated year after year. Jai Hind!"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a video with a message, "Kargil diwas ki 25th anniversary par bhartiya sena ko badhai aur yudh me shahid hue shoorveeron ko aur unke parivaar walon ko mera natmastak naman...Jai Hind (On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, congratulations to the Indian Army and my deepest respects to the brave soldiers who were martyred and their families. Jai Hind)." The post was captioned, "Bhartiya sena ki jai ho #25yearsofkargilvijay."