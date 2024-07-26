Manish Malhotra shares details on Jennifer Lopez's majestic 'Bridgerton' birthday look

Manish Malhotra, who wowed onlookers with his stunning creations for Anant Ambani's wedding earlier this month, recently received the honour of dressing the iconic pop star, Jennifer Lopez (JLo), for her 55th birthday celebration.

On the weekend before her birthday on July 24, JLo embodied Queen Charlotte in a luxurious custom-made gold Victorian-style gown for her 55th birthday party in the Hamptons, themed around the popular Netflix series Bridgerton.

Proudly sharing the details of his creation on his Instagram page, Manish Malhotra revealed that the custom couture outfit, including a corset and Victorian skirt with vintage brocade, was crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours. "The corset and Victorian skirt features a floral motif moulded by hand from sequins and over half a million crystals. Petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were especially treated to preserve their hue to craft this ensemble, a celebration of intricate artistry and Indian craftsmanship," details his caption.