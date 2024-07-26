Manish Malhotra shares details on Jennifer Lopez's majestic 'Bridgerton' birthday look

Manish Malhotra, who wowed onlookers with his stunning creations for Anant Ambani's wedding earlier this month, recently received the honour of dressing the iconic pop star, Jennifer Lopez (JLo), for her 55th birthday celebration.
On the weekend before her birthday on July 24, JLo embodied Queen Charlotte in a luxurious custom-made gold Victorian-style gown for her 55th birthday party in the Hamptons, themed around the popular Netflix series Bridgerton.
Proudly sharing the details of his creation on his Instagram page, Manish Malhotra revealed that the custom couture outfit, including a corset and Victorian skirt with vintage brocade, was crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours. "The corset and Victorian skirt features a floral motif moulded by hand from sequins and over half a million crystals. Petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were especially treated to preserve their hue to craft this ensemble, a celebration of intricate artistry and Indian craftsmanship," details his caption.
Renowned for his lavish and intricate designs, the dress sparkles with over a million crystals, showcasing his signature extravagant style with a flair of sophistication and refinement. The gown's meticulous design highlights the elements of traditional techniques with a touch of modern glamour.
JLo's collaboration with Manish Malhotra underscores a broader trend of Hollywood celebrities welcoming Indian craftsmanship. This regal ensemble is a testament to Manish's expanding influence in Hollywood, where his intricate designs have been worn by Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. The partnership not only highlights the rising appeal of Indian artistry in Western fashion but also marks Manish's growing prominence among A-list celebrities and his impact on global style.
(Written by Twinkle Hemani)