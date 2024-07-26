Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya says he is the 'best in every role' as thalaivar fulfils his duties as a grandfather

Rajinikanth's daughter, shared photos of his special moment with his grandson Ved on social media. Film director and Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, made the Friday morning special for the Thalaivar fans. She shared pictures of the Tamil star as he fulfilled his duties as a grandfather. He dropped Soundarya's son Ved at school as Ved did not feel like going to school.

Soundarya shared pictures of Rajinikanth as he sat in the car with her son, Ved. While Ved looked away from the camera, probably because he was being forced to go to school, Rajinikanth pointed towards him. The second photo shows Rajinikanth in Ved's class, where the other students look pleasantly surprised to see the superstar at their school. One of the girls in the photo has her hands on her face in disbelief.

My son didn’t want to go to school this morning... and SUPERHERO THATHA (grandfather) dearest took him to school himself. You are the best in EVERY ROLE you play .. on and off screen my darling appa," Soundarya captioned the photos. She called her father 'Best Grandfather' and 'Best Father' through hashtags, and her last hashtag, 'Just the Best,' reflected the feelings of many Rajinikanth fans.