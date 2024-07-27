Alia Bhatt, Deepika, Sonali Bendre cheer for 'Team India' at Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics has kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony, and Bollywood stars are rallying behind the Indian contingent participating in the biggest sporting event.

Actress Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of the opening ceremony, featuring Indian athletes PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal, who led the Indian team as flag bearers during the Parade of Nations on the River Seine in Paris, France.

Her Singham Again co-star, Ajay Devgn, also showed his support by posting on X, "To all Indian Athletes, You are the pride of our nation. The best at what y'all do. Be assured that we will be cheering our hearts out to see perform. It's time to bring home the hardware. Cheers and good luck! #OlympicGames #Olympic2024.”