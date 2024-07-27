Birthday girl Kriti Sanon's top seven fashion moments

Birthday girl Kriti Sanon has an impeccable fashion sense that is effortless and chic. Here are her top seven fashion moments that left us all in awe.
Kriti dazzles in a stunning red outfit consisting of a crop top, flared pants, and a long, open cape. The ensemble is heavily embroidered with intricate patterns, adding a touch of traditional elegance. Complemented by matching jewellery, including a choker necklace and earrings, Kriti's minimalistic makeup and sleek, straight hair enhance the overall sophistication. This look is perfect for traditional events or celebrations.
In this dreamy beige lehenga, Kriti exudes a classic vibe. The deep-neck blouse, paired with a heavily embellished dupatta, is accessorised with a statement choker, a nose ring and large earrings, adding a vintage charm. Her soft and romantic makeup, along with hair styled in gentle waves adorned with floral elements, makes this look ideal for a traditional or vintage-themed occasion.
Kriti showcases a modern twist on classic denim with a chic denim dress featuring a corset-style top and a long skirt. Opting for minimal accessories, she adds a pop of colour with bold pink shoes. Her natural, understated makeup and sleek, straight hair make this casual yet trendy outfit perfect for a day out or a casual event.
Embodying heritage charm, Kriti stuns in a rich magenta lehenga paired with a golden dupatta. The intricate embroidery and classic colour palette are complemented by a statement choker, matching earrings and a maang tikka. Her neat, tied-back hair and sophisticated makeup, focusing on bold eyes and a neutral lip shade, complete this regal look.
Kriti embraces modernity with an edgy outfit featuring a deep red high-neck top paired with a matching skirt with high slits and a stylish belt. Keeping accessories minimal yet striking, she lets the outfit speak for itself. Her sleek, straight hair and sharp makeup, with defined brows and a nude lip, complete this powerful look.
Mixing casual chic with elegance, Kriti sports a black blazer with gold buttons over a black bandeau, paired with high-waisted, light-wash jeans. Dark sunglasses and simple, elegant jewellery add a playful edge. Her relaxed updo and light, natural makeup highlight her flawless skin, making this look perfect for any casual yet stylish occasion.
Kriti's pastel blue lehenga, with intricate floral and peacock embroidery, perfectly blends traditional and contemporary styles. Paired with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta featuring delicate embroidery and modern diamond patterns, the ensemble is sophisticated. Her gold jewellery, neat low bun and natural makeup, focusing on flawless skin and nude lips, complete this luxurious and graceful look, ideal for traditional events.
The actress will be next seen in Do Patti alongside Kajol slated to release on Netflix this year.