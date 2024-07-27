Taapsee Pannu to cheer for husband Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics 2024

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is set to make a special appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, cheering on her husband, Danish Olympic silver medalist Mathias Boe. The couple tied the knot in March this year and have been inseparable since.

Boe, who is currently coaching the Indian badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will be leading his team at the Olympics. The Indian pair, ranked third in the world, are considered strong contenders for a medal.

Taapsee expressed her excitement about attending the Olympics in an interview. She revealed that while she has always admired Mathias’s athletic achievements, she prefers to stay away from the pressure-cooker environment of sporting events. However, with her husband coaching the Indian team, she feels motivated to attend the Games and cheer for the players.

“I don't think I can go there in the capacity of an athlete. I first met Mathias when he had already come back from the Olympics after winning his medal (in 2012). And the next Olympics he took part in as an athlete, I didn't want to attend because I get really stressed watching him play,” she said. “Now that he is a coach for our country's team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics,” she added.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming films, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. The actress is excited about the diverse roles she plays in both films and is looking forward to receiving positive feedback from the audience.

With a promising lineup of films and her upcoming appearance at the Paris Olympics, Taapsee is undoubtedly having a stellar year.