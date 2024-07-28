Italian athlete Gianmarco Tamberi loses his wedding ring during Paris Olympics opening ceremony, apologises to his wife on social media

Gianmarco Tamberi, the Italian high jumper known for his dramatic flair, added another chapter to his Olympic story. During the rain-soaked opening ceremony in Paris, the athlete lost his wedding ring to the Seine River.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Tamberi apologised to his wife, Chiara Bontempi. Blaming a combination of excessive weight loss, uncontrollable enthusiasm, and the abundant water, he recounted the tragic moment. Sharing flag-bearing duties with fencer Arianna Errigo, Tamberi was aboard a boat parading athletes down the Seine when the ring slipped from his finger.

“I’m sorry my love, I’m really, really sorry...Too much water, too many kilograms lost over the last few months and maybe the uncontrollable enthusiasm of what we were doing. Probably all three things,” he wrote.