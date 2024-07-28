Nita Ambani inaugurates India House, a first for the country at the Olympics

India House is one of several hospitality houses that spring up around the Games, affiliated with participating countries or brands. This is a smattering of what's on offer from Saturday through August 11, the day of the closing ceremony:

— Tributes to Indian architecture and artistic motifs (think tigers and peacocks)

— Virtual reality tourism

— Cricket matches

— Workshops on block printing

— Henna tattooing and Bollywood dance

— A lounge for athletes

— Food, of course, which ranges from biriyani and mutton curry to curd rice and several desserts.

“It’s beautiful, it’s colorful. It’s smiles, it’s joy, it’s happiness. It’s India,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the event. “It’s what we all love, the entire world. The world is here today. And India House unites the world.”

Infantino was there to encourage the development of soccer in India, whose men's team ranks 124th and women's team 67th in their respective FIFA standings. “In India, football is fantastic," he said. "Together, we make it grow even more. And, I’m here for that. So to all Indians: Watch us, football is coming seriously now in India.” India has sent 112 athletes in 16 sports to the Olympics.

In addition to daily activities, India House will have performances, including an opening night concert from famed Bollywood playback singer Shaan. Sunday is “Bollywood Day” but will feature an hourlong session with ex-cricketer and coach Rahul Dravid on the future of cricket at the Olympics. Men's and women's cricket, played in the Twenty20 format, will be added at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.