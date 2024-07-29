Anjini Dhawan steps into bollywood with ‘Binny and Family’

Binny and Family is a family drama also featuring renowned actor Pankaj Kapur. The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathi. This project promises to be an engaging story that juxtaposes traditional values with modern ideas, highlighting the complexities within Binny's family, which many viewers may find relatable.

The first look poster of Binny and Family was unveiled by the makers on July 29. The poster's caption read: "Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki. Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein," hinting at the film's quirky theme and its release date on August 30.