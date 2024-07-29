Anjini Dhawan steps into bollywood with ‘Binny and Family’
Anjini Dhawan, niece of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, is all set to make her debut in the film industry with the movie Binny and Family. 24 year old Anjini is the granddaughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan and the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan. She has previously worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on the sets of Coolie No 1, which starred her uncle Varun and actress Sara Ali Khan. Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Karan Johar took to social media to congratulate Anjini.
Binny and Family is a family drama also featuring renowned actor Pankaj Kapur. The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathi. This project promises to be an engaging story that juxtaposes traditional values with modern ideas, highlighting the complexities within Binny's family, which many viewers may find relatable.
The first look poster of Binny and Family was unveiled by the makers on July 29. The poster's caption read: "Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki. Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein," hinting at the film's quirky theme and its release date on August 30.
Anjini Dhawan's entry into Bollywood marks a new chapter in her family's illustrious legacy in the film industry. With her talent and the backing of seasoned professionals, she is poised to make a significant impact with her debut performance in Binny and Family. Fans are eagerly anticipating her on-screen presence and the fresh perspective she will bring to the movie.