Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who is ready to bring Arkham Asylum and Gotham City down along with Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux, is now engaged. The 38-year-old singer and her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur, and tech investor Michael Polansky, are set to tie the knot.

She revealed the news to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reports a leading magazine. In a TikTok posted by Attal on July 28, Gaga can be heard introducing Polansky as "my fiance" as they watched a swimming event together.

Gaga and Michael were first romantically linked in 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, they went public with their relationship during a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for Super Bowl 2020. At the time, Lady Gaga shared a photo on Instagram of the pair cuddled up on a yacht, writing, "We had so much fun in Miami.”