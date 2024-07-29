Saira Banu shares heartwarming anecdote about Sanjay Dutt when he wanted to marry her

Veteran actress Saira Banu has shared a delightful memory of Sanjay Dutt from his childhood on his 65th birthday. Sharing a throwback picture with her late husband Dilip Kumar and a young Sanjay Dutt, Saira recounted a charming incident.

The actress revealed that the young Sanjay had expressed his desire to marry her. "I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her, this cute, good-looking kid," Saira wrote. She added, "Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, ‘Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe?’ And then Sanju would look at me and say, "Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga" in a cute little voice. I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favourites of Sanju. ‘Many hands make light work’, and we've all cherished being part of his journey.”

Saira expressed her love and affection for Sanjay, considering him part of her family. She wished him a very happy birthday and conveyed her blessings.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for his Kannada film debut, KD - The Devil. The actor recently unveiled the first look of his character, Dhak Deva, from the film. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi. The film is set to release in theaters on November 13.