Mira Kapoor 'can't keep calm', attends Taylor Swift concert with daughter Misha in Munich

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently on a family vacation in Europe on Tuesday, shared a video from Taylor Swift's concert in Munich, Germany, which she attended with her daughter Misha.

Mira, who is an avid social media user with 4.8 million Instagram followers, posted a reel video showing her enjoying the concert. She wore an orange top with matching trousers and a denim jacket, while her daughter sported a white abstract design co-ord set.

The post was captioned, "Core memory with my sunshine swiftie... We couldn't believe it! Mother-daughter trip of dreams #taylorswift #swiftie."

One fan commented, "goals," while another said, "Awesome.. will be soo memorable for you both."