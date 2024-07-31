Priyanka Chopra is excited to use this 'wild' prop for her period drama ‘The Bluff’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film The Bluff, is having a great time during the film’s schedule and seems to be enjoying every bit of it.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film, which shows a vintage gun. She wrote on the picture, “Wild! Our period appropriate props are so cool #thebluff #moviemaking.”

The Bluff is an American swashbuckler drama film which also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo. The film is set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century and sees Priyanka in the role of a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.