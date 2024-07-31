Serena Williams, Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman watch Simone Biles win another Olympic gold

Celebrity spotting was again part of the event at a raucous Bercy Arena when Simone Biles powered a dominant U.S. women's gymnastics team to the Olympic title on Tuesday night.



A-listers Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams gathered at the Olympic venue to watch the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics during the team final.



Spike Lee, Michael Phelps and former gymnast Nadia Comaneci were there too.

Williams has been in Paris for a few days and carried the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony last week. She sat next to Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet.

Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, were there with their two daughters. When asked if she was looking forward to the competition, Kidman said: "So excited! So excited!"

Biles' husband was also in the stands after he reached the French capital city in time for the women's team final. Jonathan Owens, an NFL player with the Chicago Bears, was granted leave from training camp to be here.



Owens sat alongside Biles' mother and father, Nellie and Ron Biles.